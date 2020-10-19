DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of people have been staying home and cleaning their houses, garages and yards.

“Cleaning Out my Mom’s house, cleaning out my garage. Doing a lot of projects during this time,” Robin Harold said.

But what to do with all that stuff? Thrift businesses are booming as their donations keep increasing. At the Saver’s Store in Dublin, cars full of donations lined up to drop them off at the store. Receiving bins filled up at the curb.

“I see longer lines at Thrift stores!” One man said, “I mean, I’ve seen them show up with Truck loads! Truck loads, like, literally.”

One Savers Store employee said that as long as they had space, they can continue receiving donations.

Across the street at Goodwill, the story is the same. Donations are way up, even furniture. The store accepts most donations, as long as they have the space. But there are some things they cannot accept.

“Cribs, Car Seats, we cannot take those. We do not take mattresses or Gas powered machines,” Goodwill Eastbay Regional Director Tamy Ilacqua said.

There are apps for donating unwanted items. One is called Lugg It. You enter what you need moved and they lug it to where you want. Another is Trashnothing, where you can give stuff and you can take stuff, all for free.