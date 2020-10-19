Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A commercial building and a large encampment were burning Monday night in San Francisco, fire officials said.
An alert was issued by fire officials at 7:53 p.m. for the fire at 165 S. Van Ness Ave., south of Market Street.
The fire started in the encampment and spread to the building.
There were no injuries, according to fire officials.
