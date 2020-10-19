SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Watsonville man has been arrested on a hate crime charge in the assault of the leader of a weekend conservative free speech rally in San Francisco.

Philip Anderson had taken to the stage at about 1 p.m. Saturday and was greeted by chants and plastic water bottles and glass bottles thrown over police barricades.

He walked off after his voice was drowned out by a large gathering of counter protesters. He was then punched in the face, leaving him with a bloody mouth, a front tooth missing and another hanging loosely.

He said anti-fascist protesters attacked him “for no reason.”

In the hours after the assault, San Francisco police investigators developed information that led to the identity of the suspect — Adora Anderson — who was taken into custody in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Anderson was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on charges of mayhem and a hate crime enhancement.

Police were also still searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for injuring three SFPD officers, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries when they were assaulted with pepper spray and caustic chemicals.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.