DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A 25-year-old Stockton man was being held on three counts of attempted murder after a bizarre weekend confrontation with law enforcement officers in Blackhawk.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident began at about 2 p.m. Sunday when Eduardo Carrillo confronted a deputy at the Blackhawk police substation.

Carrillo allegedly began displaying erratic behavior and was asked to leave the community. Danville police officers were also called in to assist the deputy.

As Carrillo was leaving in his car, he accelerated his vehicle rapidly and deliberately attempted to run down the officers and deputy.

The suspect’s vehicle struck the deputy and a Danville officer. Both fell to the ground. A Danville Police Sgt. discharged his firearm, striking the vehicle, but not the suspect.

Carrillo fled and was spotted about a mile away by responding deputies. He was apprehended after a struggle with deputies.

Officials said that the deputy who was hit by the vehicle was treated and released from a local hospital. The Danville officer, meanwhile, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

After being interviewed by detectives, Carrillo was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and a probation violation. He was being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.