SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved legislation Tuesday banning false, racially-biased calls to 911.

Dubbed the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act, the measure passed the chamber with all 11 supervisors voting yes. The name is a nod to a widespread meme using the name “Karen” to describe a specific type of white, middle-aged woman, who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege, such as using the police to target people of color.

“Communities of color have the right to go about daily activities without being threatened by someone calling 911 on them due to someone’s racism,” said Supervisor Shamann Walton, who authored the measure.

Under the measure, calls to 911 with the specific intent to discriminate over someone’s race, ethnicity, national origin, place of birth, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion is banned. Victims of such calls will also be allowed to sue the caller.

“Rather than calling the police or law enforcement on your neighbor or someone who you think doesn’t look like they should be your neighbor, try talking to them and getting to know them. Let’s build relationships in our communities,” Walton went on to say.

The CAREN Act will be voted again by the Board of Supervisors at next Tuesday’s meeting before heading to Mayor London Breed’s desk.

