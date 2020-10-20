DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The driver of a car being chased by police in Danville lost control, hit another vehicle, and slammed into a tree in Danville, injuring himself and a pedestrian, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Tramayne Baker, 42, of Oakland. Danville police said Baker was driving a 1992 purple Lexus LS400 and speeding on Interstate Highway 680 Tuesday morning when the California Highway Patrol attempted to pull him over.

Baker instead fled and exited the freeway at Sycamore Valley Road in Danville and the CHP ended the pursuit, police said. The driver was last seen heading southbound on Camino Ramon.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. a Danville police officer spotted the Lexus heading north on San Ramon Valley Boulevard. The officer gave chase and the Lexus again took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

After the suspect drove the wrong way along Town and Country Drive, police said the pursuit was ended. The driver lost control, hit another vehicle and then struck a tree, knocking himself unconscious.

A pedestrian nearby suffered minor injuries after getting hit with debris. The pedestrian was treated at the scene and released.

Baker was taken to John Muir Medical Center with unknown injuries. He was arrested for felony evading, police said.

San Ramon Valley Road was closed for a time between Estates Dr. and Town and Country Dr. during the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 2 p.m.