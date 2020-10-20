SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he approved a $30.7 million-increase to California’s Project Homekey, which helps local governments expand housing for those without shelter.
Newsom launched the Homekey Project back in July with an initial investment of $600 million, which the state split up against 12 jurisdictions. About $45 million went to San Francisco, which used it to purchase and rehabilitate the Granada Hotel, a 232-room single room occupancy building in Lower Nob Hill.
“When it comes to homelessness no community is immune, no person is untouched and while the issue is widely thought to affect only our urban centers, the truth is that it occurs in rural areas, small towns and remote parts of our state,” Newsom said Friday.
Friday’s increase brings the Project Homekey budget to $627 million. Newsom says he hopes to increase that by another $200 million.
