SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials announced Tuesday that San Francisco has been elevated to the yellow tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening scale, the first major California urban center to enter the minimal level of restrictions.

Health officials said state health officials allowed the city to move to the new status because of falling COVID-19 case and infection rates and equity metric.

According to the state COVID-19 website, San Francisco has a 0.8 percent positivity rate, 1.5 percent health equity quartile positivity rate and an adjusted rate of 1.5 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.

“San Franciscans have taken COVID-19 seriously from the very beginning, and thanks to everyone’s commitment to wearing face coverings and following public health guidance, we are able to keep moving forward with reopening,” said Mayor London Breed in news release. “Today really is a sign of hope for our city and for our economic recovery… We know new cases of COVID are rising in other parts of the country, so we cannot relax.”

San Francisco officials have unveiled a timeline for opening new activities and expanding previously reopened businesses and activities over the following weeks.

Local corporate offices all but shuttered since mid-March when the coronavirus outbreak began to soar can now expand their capacity from just essential workers to 25 percent capacity starting Oct. 27th.

“If San Francisco’s case rates remain stable or continue to improve for at least 30 days following reopening on October 27, the city will consider further expanding office capacity to 50%,” officials said in a news release.

Indoor pools, climbing walls and bowling alleys with required safety protocols will be allowed to reopen on November 3rd. Indoor fitness centers, including those in hotels, can open their locker rooms and showers.

On November 3rd, restaurants, including those within hotels, shopping centers and museums, can increase their indoor capacity to 50% up to 200 people with a maximum time limit per table seating of 3 hours.

Local church leaders will also be able to expand indoor worship capacity to 50% up to 200 people and 300 people at outdoor services.

Movie theaters will also be able to increase their capacity to 50% up to 200 people still without food or beverage concessions.

Live music performances by up to six performers will be allowed to take place in a drive-in setting.

“I have faith in the people of San Francisco and in our approach to this virus,” Breed added. “It won’t be easy and there are still tough months ahead, but I’m proud of the way this city has come together to fight this virus.”