SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco has now jumped ahead of the Bay Area, into California’s yellow tier for reopening amid the coronavirus. The latest round of changes finally brings some good news for a part of the city that has been largely empty since the shutdowns began.

“It used to never be like that,” says Lauren Negi of Local Roots, a Cafe in the center of the Financial District. “All the lights were constantly on and people constantly walking around, you know, bumping into people on the sidewalk. It’s just none of that. It hasn’t been that way since March.”

Negi’s family operation has already closed one of it’s downtown locations, this year. An allowance for 25 percent capacity doesn’t mean much when there are no customers around. But 25 percent office capacity is very welcome news here.

“I was surprised to hear people talking about going back to work and filling the office spaces,” Negi says. “I feel like downtown has been kind of a forgotten neighborhood of the city.”

“The number of small businesses this is going to help is hard to even say,” says Dave Karraker of MX3 Fitness.

The yellow tier also means good news for gym owners who can now go beyond private sessions. Karraker says the real struggle will be building confidence.

“There are still going to be people who are uncomfortable going back indoors, that’s fine,” Karraker explains. “But for those that are feeling comfortable and confident about it, this is really great for small businesses in those local neighborhood businesses that just took it in the teeth starting in March.”

Next week’s moves are tied to the low case and hospitalization numbers the city has now. As we have seen in other parts of the country. Those can change.

“So, if cases start to go up in a way that is alarming, we will not hesitate to put a pause or even reverse some of the reopenings,” said San Francisco Director of Public Health Grant Colfax.

“The concern of a spike in coronavirus cases is always a worry,” Karraker says. “We do need to make those steps to move forward. I think with city health officials and state health officials saying ‘we can do this, let’s move forward,’ it’s the only way to make progress.”