SAN MATEO CO. (CBS SF) — The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help Wednesday with an investigation after human remains were found near San Bruno Mountain.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rosemerry Blankswade, San Mateo Sheriff’s Office public information officer, says that employees of the San Mateo County Parks Department discovered the remains Tuesday. Now the sheriff’s office is working to identify the remains, which have not been described to the public.

“One thing is certain though is that these remains have been here for quite some time,” Blankswade said.

Human remains were found @ San Bruno Mountain by @SMCParks These bones appear to have been here for quite some time. SMCSO Detectives & the Crime Lab are looking into who this person was & how they died. Anyone with info is encouraged to call the Detective Bureau 650-599-1536 pic.twitter.com/uwQLwMIoLO — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) October 21, 2020

The sheriff’s office did not make any other details available except that those with information on the potential identity of the body were asked to call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536.