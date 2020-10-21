KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
Filed Under:Human remains, San Bruno Mountain, San Mateo, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

SAN MATEO CO. (CBS SF) — The San Mateo Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s help Wednesday with an investigation after human remains were found near San Bruno Mountain.

In a video posted on Twitter, Rosemerry Blankswade, San Mateo Sheriff’s Office public information officer, says that employees of the San Mateo County Parks Department discovered the remains Tuesday. Now the sheriff’s office is working to identify the remains, which have not been described to the public.

“One thing is certain though is that these remains have been here for quite some time,” Blankswade said.

The sheriff’s office did not make any other details available except that those with information on the potential identity of the body were asked to call the sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536.

San Mateo Sheriff’s deputies look for evidence related to recently-discovered human remains (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

