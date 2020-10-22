SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Bay Area for early next week, as forecasters warn of “critical to extreme” conditions due to strong winds and low humidity.
The National Weather Service said the watch goes into effect from 11 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Tuesday for the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and interior valleys, along with the Santa Cruz Mountains.
“A significantly stronger offshore wind event, potentially the strongest of the year, will develop over the region on Sunday and persist into early next week,” weather officials said Thursday.
Forecasters said north to northeast winds in the valleys would range from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Meanwhile, winds in the hills and the Diablo Range would range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph.
Along ridges and peaks, gusts could reach up to 70 mph during the overnight and morning hours.
Humidity levels will also be very low, possibly down to 5 to 15 percent during the day, the weather service said.
Much of the Bay Area’s higher elevations are under a Red Flag Warning that remains in effect until Friday at 8 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.