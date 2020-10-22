BYRON (CBS SF) — A collision between a big rig and another vehicle just south of Byron Thursday morning killed one of the vehicles’ occupants, fire officials said.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the crash happened at around 6:25 a.m. along the Byron Highway near Holey Road just east of the Byron Airport.
The crash blocked the road and the big rig was flipped over, spilling rolls of aluminum and leaking fuel, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatch log.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.
Byron: Fatal accident. 6:25am Engines 59, 52, BC5, and AMR are at scene of a collision involving an overturned big rig and another vehicle on Byron Hwy and Holey Rd. Unfortunately one of the occupants has passed away.
Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/YIWvOB1nOo
— ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 22, 2020
