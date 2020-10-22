BREAKING:Senate Judiciary Committee Votes To Advance Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Nomination; Democrats Boycott Vote
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Byron, Byron Highway, Fatal crash

BYRON (CBS SF) — A collision between a big rig and another vehicle just south of Byron Thursday morning killed one of the vehicles’ occupants, fire officials said.

The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the crash happened at around 6:25 a.m. along the Byron Highway near Holey Road just east of the Byron Airport.

The crash blocked the road and the big rig was flipped over, spilling rolls of aluminum and leaking fuel, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatch log.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

Comments