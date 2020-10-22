SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after crashing into a car in Santa Rosa.
Santa Rosa Police officers and medical personnel responded to reports of the crash at around 6:30 a.m. on Hoen Ave and Farmers Lane. Upon arrival, first responders located two subjects right away. The driver of the car remained in his vehicle and appeared unharmed, while the motorcyclist was discovered lying on the street.
Responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when the car turned east on Hoen Ave, and the motorcyclist, traveling north on Farmers Lane, collided with the car while it was mid-turn.
Officers said that drugs or alcohol weren’t factors in the accident.
Investigators held the names of the drivers until their next of kin were reached.
The investigation is ongoing and officers asked that anyone with information regarding this collision to contact Officer Jeff Adams of the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3636. For further media inquiries, please contact Sergeant Josh Ludtke at (707) 543-4108.
