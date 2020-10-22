OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Multiple fire crews in Oakland have responded to a vegetation fire burning near homes along westbound I-580 near 35th Avenue, according to authorities.

The fire reportedly started in brush along the freeway just before 5 p.m.

The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted video of the fire at about 5:15 p.m.

Multiple crews are responding to a vegetation fire along westbound 580 freeway at 35th Ave. Updates to follow. #OFD. Please Avoid the area. We are 20 minutes into this incident. pic.twitter.com/QM7oDF56jX — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 23, 2020

Oakland Fire officials later confirmed that multiple structures above westbound I-580 were threatened by the fire. No injuries have been reported on scene so far. Approximately 40 firefighters are battling the fire and an ambulance is on standby.

Officials said through traffic should avoid roads below MacArthur and 580 between 35th Avenue and High Street.

Video from Chopper 5 showed the growing fire burning in the brush on the hillside just above lanes of the freeway.

It appeared that the fire had jumped to at least one structure along the freeway. Fortunately, current conditions in Oakland are not windy, with wind speeds being measured at around 10 mph.

This is a developing story. CBS SF will provide updated information as it becomes available.