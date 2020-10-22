REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — The San Mateo County History Museum, the Woodside Store and the Sanchez Adobe reopened on Tuesday after being closed for most of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been really exciting for us to open our doors again and start seeing people come in,” said Carmen Blair, deputy director of the San Mateo County Historical Association, which operates the three historic sites.

The county museum, located at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City, opens every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at the 110-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City, and has exhibits related to natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experiences and entrepreneurial achievements throughout history.

The Woodside Store opens Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Store, built in 1854, is located at 3300 Tripp Road, Woodside. It operated as a country store, post office and community center until its owner, Dr. Robert O. Tripp died in 1909.

The Sanchez Adobe opens Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1000 Linda Mar Boulevard in Pacifica. Francisco Sanchez, a leader of Mexican California in the 19th century, built the adobe home between 1842 and 1846. Sanchez was owner of Rancho San Pedro and a one-time mayor of San Francisco.

To comply with Covid-19 safety precautions, visitors and staff must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Staff will also clean the venues before, during and after opening hours.

People can visit www.historysmc.org/faqs for more information.

During the pandemic, the San Mateo County Historical Association did online programming such as Victorian Days walking tours, which gave viewers a taste of historic places in the county via pre-recorded videos. The association will continue these and other online events like a monthly lecture series.

The next online lecture is Saturday at 1 p.m. It features Stanford University Archaeologist Laura Jones who will present the history of Stanford’s new Redwood City campus. The webinar is free. People can visit historysmc.org/events for a calendar of events.

