SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E announced Thursday morning that the planned Public Safety Power Shutoff has been scaled back and would not impact any Bay Area counties.

The PG&E Twitter account posted about the update at 9:18 a.m., saying that changing weather conditions led to a drastically reduced PSPS event.

On Wednesday, the utility had announced that around 4,200 customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties would be impacted due to the planned PSPS spurred by the latest Red Flag Warning.

Update: Due to changing weather conditions, customers in these counties will not be impacted for the Oct 21-23 PSPS: Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Santa Clara, Sonoma. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC pic.twitter.com/cr2JRcdfDz — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2020

While the PSPS has been significantly reduced and is only scheduled to impact

Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo

counties, the Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area remains in effect through 8 a.m. Friday morning due to increased temperatures and high winds.

Offshore winds continue to be strongest in the East Bay as of 10am and continue to bleed into portions of the Santa Cruz mountains and along Skyline into southern San Mateo. 10am East Bay gusts: up to 53mph

10am SCZ/SM gusts: up to 27mph A Red Flag Warning remains in effect. pic.twitter.com/yS1xSxelsw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2020

PG&E customers still being impacted by the PSPS can get updated information at the PG&E PSPS website.