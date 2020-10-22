KPIX 5 Vote Smart:Voter Information, Drop-Off Locations, Track Your Ballot And Other Election Tips
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with PG&E announced Thursday morning that the planned Public Safety Power Shutoff has been scaled back and would not impact any Bay Area counties.

The PG&E Twitter account posted about the update at 9:18 a.m., saying that changing weather conditions led to a drastically reduced PSPS event.

On Wednesday, the utility had announced that around 4,200 customers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties would be impacted due to the planned PSPS spurred by the latest Red Flag Warning.

While the PSPS has been significantly reduced and is only scheduled to impact
Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Plumas, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Yolo
counties, the Red Flag Warning for parts of the Bay Area remains in effect through 8 a.m. Friday morning due to increased temperatures and high winds.

PG&E customers still being impacted by the PSPS can get updated information at the PG&E PSPS website.

