SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A vehicle drove off the road on northbound Highway 17 Friday morning, killing the driver and forcing the shut down of one lane of the highway.
Dispatch received reports of a blue Honda Civic crashing off the highway just north of Idywild Rd around 7:57 a.m. Two drivers pulled over to investigate.
First responders from Santa Clara County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol arrived on scene shortly after receiving the call. They shut down one lane of the highway while they investigated the crash.
A coroner was on route 8:24 a.m.
This story will be updated.
