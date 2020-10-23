Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Fairfield Police Department requested the public’s help Friday in identifying a vehicle tied to a homicide earlier this month.
The car, a dark green, four-door sedan, was seen near the 1200 block of Horizon Drive around 11:15 pm. On Oct. 15.
Detectives say they believe the driver of the vehicle is the shooter in a homicide that same night. They have video of the incident but did not post it online.
Police requested that if someone recognizes and or locates the vehicle that they do not approach the car or interact with its occupants. Tips can be passed along to the Fairfield Police Investigations Bureau by calling (707)-428-7600.
