ORINDA (CBS SF) — The Red Flag Warning from forecast high winds starting Sunday afternoon will trigger a new PG&E power shutoff impacting tens of thousands of local residents across the Bay Area.

The latest PSPS that will start Sunday afternoon and last until Wednesday morning will affect residents in 38 counties across northern and central California including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. San Francisco is the only Bay Area county that will not be impacted by the PSPS.

PG&E on Friday evening released updated estimates on how many customers would be effected by Sunday’s PSPS:

Alameda County: 39,401

Contra Costa County: 20,148

Marin County: 19,626

Napa County: 15,598

San Mateo County: 4,458

Santa Clara County: 4,770

Solano County: 1,606

Sonoma County: 38,119

A total of nearly 144,000 customers will be losing power between Sunday and Wednesday, according to PG&E’s latest estimates.

A map showing the full area that will be impacted by the PSPS is available on the PG&E PSPS website.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service on Friday confirmed the latest Red Flag Warning due to forecast high winds in those areas as well as parts of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties starting late Sunday morning.

The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a #redFlagWarning beginning Sunday morning for elevated terrain then including lower valleys of the #bayArea Sunday evening. Winds are expected to be the strongest of the 2020 fire season with critically dry conditions.#CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/nfjkxSPHUT — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 23, 2020

Earlier Friday, authorities in Moraga and Orinda have already issued an advisory to residents regarding the new PSPS starting Sunday, even though the utility has yet to release more specific details on its Public Safety Power Shutoff website.

The advisory sent out by the Orinda Police Department said that the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff event is scheduled to begin at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday and would end sometime Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The advisory said that approximately 7,680 Orinda customers will be affected by the PSPS, which translates to a majority of the town.

Lafayette Police also issued an advisory regarding the Sunday PSPS.

PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in Lafayette Scheduled to Begin Sunday Afternoon 10/25/20, https://t.co/NaIPFlYMSp — Lafayette Police -CA (@LafayettePD) October 23, 2020

Residents in the area are advised to plan ahead by preparing an emergency kit, ensuring they have flashlights and extra batteries and storing water and non-perishable foods.

The utility had announced earlier this week that thousands of Bay Area customers would be impacted by the PSPS event that started Wednesday, but by Thursday morning, the shutoff was scaled back and did not impact any Bay Area counties.

PSPS TIPS (More information at pge.com)

Before the outage:

Plan for your family and pet medical needs. Do you have enough prescription meds? If you have major medical needs that depend upon electricity, is it safer for you to relocate to a friend’s or family member’s home out of the area?

Have an emergency supply kit with food and water.

Flashlights? Extra batteries?

Keep all of your mobile devices charged.

Identify backup charging methods.

Store water and non-perishable foods.

If you have a generator, do you have extra fuel?

Keep vehicle fuel tanks full.

Remember, gas stations, stores and ATMs in the immediate area may be closed.

Know how to use the manual release on your garage door.

Talk with your neighbors and friends and share your plans.

During the outage: