SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Police arrested a man earlier this week who was accused of pushing an elderly woman at a bus stop downtown, inflicting serious injuries.
The incident occurred Monday while the 72-year-old victim was standing at a bus stop on Market Street near Third Street. According to police, the suspect pushed her as he ran by her.
Officers responded to reports of a battery and found the injured woman. Medics her to the hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening but considered serious, police said.
The suspect wasn’t located immediately, but the next day an officer spotted a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him.
Police identified him as 33-year-old Christopher Domeier and arrested him on suspicion of battery with serious injuries and elder abuse, which are both felonies.
Domeier was arrested last month near Eddy and Jones streets also on suspicion of battery with serious injuries and elder abuse. In that case, the allegedly assaulted an 82-year-old man, police said.
