RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Interstate 80 at Hilltop Drive was closed Saturday midday and a shelter-in-place was in effect in a Richmond neighborhood after an 8,000 gallon tanker truck caught fire.

The blaze was reported shortly before 11 a.m., when flames were seen coming from the engine compartment of the tanker on westbound I-80 near Hilltop Drive.

A Sig-alert was issued about 11 a.m. The freeway was closed in both directions starting at Hilltop Drive.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Richmond police told KPIX that the tanker fire was “under control.”

A motorcycle was involved in a collision with the tanker, according to the CHP, but information about injuries was not immediately available.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office earlier had issued an evacuation order for the Fairmede Hilltop and Rollingwood Hills Memorial Park neighborhood of Richmond. The evacuation order was downgraded to a shelter-in-place a few minutes later.

Residents in those areas can return home but are asked to go inside and close all windows and doors, according to an alert posted on the Contra Costa County Communty Warning System site.

Information about the shelter in place can be found at http://cwsalerts.com

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA-Tanker truck fire between the Hilltop Mall and El Portal westbound lanes of I-80. Avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/F4IR4ACmcL — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) October 24, 2020

