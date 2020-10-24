HERCULES (CBS SF) — Two people died in a chain reaction crash late Friday night on I-80 after they exited their disabled vehicles and were fatally struck as they exchanged their insurance information, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly incident took place at around 8:19 p.m. on the busy freeway west of Willow Ave in Hercules. Initially, CHP dispatch was alerted to a disabled Honda Accord that had suffered a flat tire and stopped in #1 lane.

Investigators said a Volkswagen Passat came to a complete stop behind the disabled Honda. Then a black Honda Accord rear-ended the stopped Passat and was rear-ended by a silver Honda Civic.

The multiple collisions all resulted in no injuries to any of the parties and minor vehicle damage only.

The drivers of the vehicles got out and were exchanging information within the center median of I-80 westbound when a blue Toyota Camry approached the crash scene. The Camry swerved into the center median to avoid the stopped vehicles and collided with several people.

An adult female — a 35-year-old from San Leandro — was catapulted into the eastbound lanes of I-80 and subsequently hit by vehicles traveling on I-80 eastbound and killed.

An adult male was also struck by the blue Toyota Camry and landed in the center median of I-80 westbound and was killed.

Both people in the blue Toyota Camry were transported for minor injuries to local hospitals.

Investigators said alcohol and/or drugs were not suspected as a factor in the accident.

If anyone witnessed this collision or just prior to the collision and have not spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP at (925)646-4980.