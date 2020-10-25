Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas & Electric officials will issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) any time weather conditions bring the threat of wildfires to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Here’s are links that will help you navigate Public Safety Power Shutoffs when you neighborhood is facing a possible outage.
- To find a more detailed account of what to expect in a PSPS
- How to prepare for a PSPS
- Building a PSPS emergency supply kit
- What conditions need to be in place to issue a PSPS
- PSPS Frequently Asks Questions
- To report or view current outages — PG&E outages map.
Here are other helpful tips
- Have an emergency supply kit with food and water
- Flashlights? Extra batteries?
- Keep all of your mobile devices charged
- Identify backup charging methods
- Store water and non-perishable foods
- If you have a generator, do you have extra fuel?
- Keep vehicle fuel tanks full
- Remember, gas stations, stores and ATMs in the immediate area may be closed
- Know how to use the manual release on your garage door
- Talk with your neighbors and friends and share your plans
During the outage:
- Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
- Monitor freezer and refrigerator temperatures with a thermometer
- Use perishable food supplies first
- Use generators, stoves and grills outdoors away from windows
- Disconnect electronics and appliances to avoid damage from electrical surges
- Check on neighbors, animals and family
- Drive safely and slowly as traffic signals may not be functioning properly
