All You Need To Know About Public Safety Power Shutoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas & Electric officials will issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) any time weather conditions bring the threat of wildfires to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here’s are links that will help you navigate Public Safety Power Shutoffs when you neighborhood is facing a possible outage.

Here are other helpful tips

  • Have an emergency supply kit with food and water
  • Flashlights? Extra batteries?
  • Keep all of your mobile devices charged
  • Identify backup charging methods
  • Store water and non-perishable foods
  • If you have a generator, do you have extra fuel?
  • Keep vehicle fuel tanks full
  • Remember, gas stations, stores and ATMs in the immediate area may be closed
  • Know how to use the manual release on your garage door
  • Talk with your neighbors and friends and share your plans

During the outage:

  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed
  • Monitor freezer and refrigerator temperatures with a thermometer
  • Use perishable food supplies first
  • Use generators, stoves and grills outdoors away from windows
  • Disconnect electronics and appliances to avoid damage from electrical surges
  • Check on neighbors, animals and family
  • Drive safely and slowly as traffic signals may not be functioning properly
