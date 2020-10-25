FREMONT (CBS SF) — One person died Saturday night in a shooting in the Fremont’s Mission San Jose district, police said.

The shooting was reported at 7:56 p.m. in the 300 block of Lemarc Street. Officers were sent there and found a person in the road suffering

from at least one gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

Police asked residents to avoid the area for several hours as officers investigate, but a shelter-in-place order was not issued. A search of the neighborhood failed to locate a suspect.

“Officers with K9s and UAV systems searched the area immediately following the incident,” authorities said in a news release. “The general area has been cleared and there is no shelter in place advisory at this time. As always, community members should take standard security precautions by locking doors and windows and reporting any suspicious activity to the Fremont Police Department.”

Authorities did not release the shooting victim’s name nor any information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at (510) 790-6800 and choose option

three.