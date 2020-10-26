SARATOGA (CBS SF) — Fire crews helped two residents escape a burning home in Saratoga, Monday night.
Firefighters responded at about 7:27 p.m. to a report that a resident was unable to get out of the home located in the 20200 block of Bonnie Brae Way, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire coming from the 2-story, single-family home, according to officials. Firefighters entered the home, rescued one resident and helped another resident leave the burning structure.
Both residents were transported to the hospital.
It took crews about 20 minutes to contain the blaze.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
