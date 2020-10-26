OAKLAND (KPIX) — The Warriors may have moved to San Francisco, but they are still very active in the Oakland community. From Saturday through Election Day, people can vote at the team’s former practice facility in Oakland.

“Think of the history here, this is where Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green did all the hard work that led to three NBA championships,” said Warriors President Rick Welts.

More than half of the teams in the NBA are turning their facilities into efficient and safe polling places.

This year voters can also drop off ballots without getting out of their cars at 10th and Clay Streets, in downtown Oakland.

Welts walked KPIX 5 through the in-person voting process. Registration begins outside the Marriott Hotel. The team will have strict COVID-19 safety procedures in place.

Workers will move people along and into the old facility in groups of 15, making sure there is adequate spacing between voters. Masks must be worn at all times. The team also recently hosted poll worker training at this site.

“It’s been such a powerful message from the players and coaches, in particular. It’s the most fundamental thing that we have in our democracy, that we actually get to vote and choose the leadership of our country, and we’ve just been urging everyone in every way possible to make sure they’re registered,” said Welts.

To make it easy to vote on Election Day, Thrive City outside Chase Center will also serve as a ballot drop-off location for San Francisco County voters. The home of the Santa Cruz Warriors will also be an indoor polling site and drop-off site.

Welts said this year’s operation is by far the biggest and most far-reaching, and the process will be secure.

“We have been engaged with the election officials in Santa Clara County, and Alameda County here for Oakland, and San Francisco County,” said Welts. “It’s incredibly impressive how the chain of custody of these ballots, all the way through their final count, has been orchestrated by each of these counties. Nobody has anything to worry about.”

On Election Day, the Warriors are also giving its employees what they’re calling a “day on,” an opportunity to get involved in the process, be it voting or volunteering at a polling site.

There won’t be any action on the courts on November 3, but the team hopes fans will make the Warriors a part of their voting tradition.