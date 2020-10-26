MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Police in Mountain View are seeking information to help locate an identity theft suspect who stole nearly $2,000 from a Southern California woman’s bank account earlier this year.
Authorities said the victim, who is from Riverside County, said she noticed a large sum of money was withdrawn from her bank account from the U.S. Bank on San Antonio Road around 1:30 p.m. on June 6. During the withdrawal, police said the suspect allegedly used the victim’s personal identifying information.
Mountain View police said in a statement that “we have exhausted every investigative avenue” but have yet to identify the suspect after more than four months of searching.
Police have released bank surveillance photos of the woman, who was wearing a mask at the time.
“Unfortunately, we do not have a detailed description of the suspect. But, we’re hopeful that these photos will lead to someone recognizing her,” police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jacob Cesena at Jacob.cesena@mountainview.gov, referring to case number 20-3478.
