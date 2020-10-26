PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto police said they are increasing patrols and urge residents to secure side gates and keep doors and windows locked overnight following a series of recent break-ins.

Police said the latest incident was an attempted burglary that took place early Sunday around 5:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fulton Street. The woman living in the home told authorities she heard a rattling sound at her back door and when she investigated, she heard someone running from her side yard.

An investigation by police found the suspect entered through an unlocked side gate, removed two window screens and appeared to slide open a window that was left ajar. Police said no entry was made into the home. A police canine was brought in to search the neighborhood, but no suspect was found.

Sunday’s incident follows three overnight burglaries over the past two weeks. On the morning of October 12, police said two suspects broke into homes on the 700 block of Gailen Avenue and the 3700 block of Nathan Way. During those burglaries, two bicycles and a purse were stolen. Police said the thieves also stole a vehicle, which was recovered nearby.

Last Thursday, residents of a home on the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue woke to find two exterior doors that were open and found electronic items and car keys that were stolen. The victims have since rekeyed their home and vehicle, which was not stolen.

Police said in all of the burglary cases, the residents remained asleep and discovered their belongings were missing once they awoke. There have been no confrontations between suspects and residents and no evidence of suspects entering bedrooms.

Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects connected to the October 12 burglaries, but it is unclear if all of the cases are related.

Police stress that overnight residential burglaries in the community are “extremely rare” and that most residential burglars commit crimes during the day.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s incident or the recent burglaries is asked to contact the Palo Alto Police Department at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be given anonymously via email at paloalto@tipnow.org or via text or voicemail at 650-383-8984.