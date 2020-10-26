SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Officials with Pacific Gas and Electric on Monday announced that some areas affected by the current safety power shutoff have been given the “all clear,” allowing power restoration efforts to begin.

The utility’s Twitter account posted the news shortly before noon Monday.

Weather ‘All Clear’ Issued in Some Locations for Public Safety Power Shutoff Event – Patrols & Restoration Work Has Begun for Impacted Areas Where It Is Safe to Do So – Restoration Expected to Occur in Stages Beginning This Morning Through Tuesday Night https://t.co/FPHRt0ngZu pic.twitter.com/CyxAAGPmzy — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 26, 2020

While the press release issued by PG&E did not include specific details about where the power restoration efforts had begun, the utility noted that crews had already started inspecting power lines for possible damage from high winds overnight.

PG&E said the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) that started Sunday morning affected approximately 355,000 customers in 34 counties. Improving weather conditions allowed officials to remove Kern and San Joaquin counties from the scope of this PSPS.

“This morning, PG&E meteorologists began issuing the weather all clear for portions of areas impacted by the PSPS,” the press release read. “Restorations have begun where possible.”

The inspection of lines will be done by almost 1,800 ground units with air support from one plane and 65 helicopters. A total of over 17,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines will need to be checked for possible damage or hazards before they can be re-energized and power restored.

PG&E expects to restore power to a majority of customers impacted by the PSPS event by late Tuesday evening, but the early all clear means some should have power back at some point Monday.

Given that high winds and red-flag warning will continue in some areas through Tuesday morning, power restoration efforts won’t begin in those areas until the fire danger subsides. There could be additional delays to power restoration if significant repairs to wind-damaged lines are required.

More information on the current PSPS event including a map of the ongoing outage area are available on the PG&E PSPS website.