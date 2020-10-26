ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery on Monday.
According to police, the robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Padre Parkway. Police did not immediately disclose the robber’s methods or how much money was stolen from the bank.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a thin build, scruffy facial hair and blue eyes, standing about 6’0″ tall.
Police said the suspect was wearing jeans, a two toned jacket, a grey hat with black sunglasses resting on the cap, along with a mask.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Rohnert Park department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600. Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetips@rpcity.org or by contacting 707-584-2677. Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect.
