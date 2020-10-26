Power OutagesAll You Need To Know About Public Safety Power Shutoffs
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bank robbery, Robbery, Rohnert Park, Rohnert Park News

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – Police in Rohnert Park are searching for a man suspected in a bank robbery on Monday.

According to police, the robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on Padre Parkway. Police did not immediately disclose the robber’s methods or how much money was stolen from the bank.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a thin build, scruffy facial hair and blue eyes, standing about 6’0″ tall.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Rohnert Park on October 26, 2020. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)

Surveillance photo of man suspected in a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Rohnert Park on October 26, 2020. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)

Police said the suspect was wearing jeans, a two toned jacket, a grey hat with black sunglasses resting on the cap, along with a mask.

Surveillance photo of man suspected in a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Rohnert Park on October 26, 2020. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)

Surveillance photo of man suspected in a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Rohnert Park on October 26, 2020. (Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Rohnert Park department of Public Safety at 707-584-2600. Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetips@rpcity.org or by contacting 707-584-2677. Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect.

Comments