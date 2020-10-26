FREMONT (CBS SF) — Investigators have identified two suspects believed to be involved in a weekend Fremont shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old.
Fremont officers responded to reports of a Saturday night shooting in the 300 block of Lemarc Street in the Mission San Jose district.
Upon arrival they discovered the teenager suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a replica firearm was found near the victim.
Detectives identified the two suspects and interviewed them. It appeared they had a personal dispute with the victim.
The man and a juvenile male were released by police pending further investigation by police and results of a report by the Alameda County
Coroner. Once that is finished, police said, the case will likely be reviewed by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.
Fremont police did not release any further information.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Fremont police Detective Michael Gebhardt at (510) 790-6900 or via
email at mgebhardt@fremont.gov
