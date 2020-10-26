SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco medical examiner has identified the man who was found dead in a burning pile of debris by San Francisco police officers in a South of Market alley early Sunday morning, police said.
The case was reported at 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the area of Minna and Russ streets, located between Mission and Howard streets and Sixth and Seventh streets.
The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 28-year-old man Eric Moren, but did not have a city of residence listed for him.
Officers made the gruesome discovery after initially thinking they had just found a debris fire on the San Francisco side street.
“Officers on patrol saw a fire, thought it was a debris fire,” said San Francisco police Sgt. Anthony Pedroza. “They came up and saw it was a person. It was an obvious death to them. They called the paramedics…There are no witnesses yet.”
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.
The case is being considered a suspicious death. Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
You must log in to post a comment.