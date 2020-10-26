Comments
NEWARK (CBS SF) – Firefighters videotaped the dramatic rescue of a hawk trapped in the netting atop a gas station in Newark, on Sunday.
The rescue was videotaped by the Alameda County Fire Department.
A long ladder was used to get to the bird. After climbing across the span, one firefighter held the hawk steady while the other cut the netting to free it.
The ordeal took about 15 minutes.
The two rescuers posed with the bird before Newark Police took the hawk to a clinic.
In a tweet, firefighters thanked @NewarkCA_Police for “providing support and traffic control for the rescue.”
