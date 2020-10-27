CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man suspected of setting fire at a U-Haul truck rental was being sought in Concord, police announced Tuesday.
The incident happened on Sunday night just after 9 p.m. at U-Haul of Concord at 2291 Monument Blvd., Concord police said.
Surveillance video of the suspect showed him taking moving cardboard and paper around a storage container. Police said the man set fire to a dumpster and storage container which spread to parked vehicles and a tree.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was able to quickly put out the fire, police said.
The man in the surveillance video appeared to be Caucasian with dark hair and a beard, wearing a red long-sleeve shirt under a dark puffy vest, gray pants, a camouflage backpack, and a light and dark baseball cap worn backward on his head.
Concord police asked anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Detective Jesse Rutland at (925) 671-5081 or the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (925) 603-5836.
