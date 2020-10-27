OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire burned in the Oakland Hills Tuesday morning, severely damaging two homes and burning vegetation in an area that was incinerated in the Oakland Hills firestorm of 1991.

The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. on the 6200 block of Crown Ave. near Merriewood Drive just east of Highway 13 on a day the East Bay Hills and other parts of the Bay Area were under a Red Flag Warning because of fire danger.

The Oakland Fire Department said the flames from the homes had spread into adjacent vegetation. As of 10:30 a.m. the smoke from the fire appeared to have diminished considerably.

Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt said there were no evacuation orders and no one has been injured.

The fire flashed back memories for long-time residents of the deadly and devastating 1991 Oakland Hills Fire which caused widespread destruction in the Broadway Terrace neighborhood.

The Red Flag Warning was in effect for the East Bay Hills until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Across the region, drought conditions, tinder-dry hills, low humidity and gusty winds were creating a formula for a wildfire outbreak.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the vast majority of Bay Area communities were in an area of severe or extreme drought conditions as of Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service said San Francisco has received just 0.06 of rain since May 18th — a span of 121 days. The longest stretch was 213 days in 1987.

Update: Still a working fire, largely CONFINED to two structures and nearby vegetation. Crews remain in fire attack. This remains a 2Alarm Fire. Please avoid Area of Crown and Merriewood Drive in the Montclair Hills. There was a 50×100 exposure into the vegetation Oakland. #OFD pic.twitter.com/ajkjYGuZWL — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 27, 2020

https://twitter.com/OaklandFireCA/status/1321150635211800576