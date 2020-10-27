Comments
LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A manhunt was underway in Los Gatos after a suspect sexually and physically assaulted a juvenile walking down the street in a residential area.
It happened on October 18 at around 4 p.m., on Benedict Lane near Chirco Drive.
According to police, the adult male suspect approached the victim from behind, and fled the area after the assault in a tan, early 2000’s, Mercedes Sprinter Van.
The suspect was described 25 to 35 years old, stood 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, and had with reddish hair pulled into a “bun” and a reddish colored beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt shorts and hiking shoes.
Anyone with information should contact the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at (408) 354-8600.
You must log in to post a comment.