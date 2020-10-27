SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A longtime fixture on KCBS Radio, retired political reporter Barbara Taylor has died, according to reports.

KCBS Radio reports that the former San Francisco City Hall bureau chief died Monday from ongoing complications related to injuries she suffered in a car crash in the South Bay last year.

Beginning her broadcasting career in San Diego, Taylor arrived at KCBS Radio in San Francisco to work as an editor, eventually becoming an on-air reporter. She covered politics, elections and City Hall happenings for three decades as City Hall bureau chief.

She started covering the political beat in San Francisco during the ’70s for a decades-long career that came to a close when Taylor retired in 2015.

Taylor covered some of San Francisco’s biggest stories during her time with the station, including the assassinations of then-Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. Her coverage of the shocking deaths was immortalized in the 2008 Academy Award-winning film “Milk.”

In addition to tributes from colleagues, Taylor was memorialized by a number of political figures.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement on Taylor’s passing, saying “Jennifer and I are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our friend and California treasure, Barbara Taylor. Barbara’s friends and family will remember her for her tenacity and empathy. She embodied the best character traits of a journalist – she was inquisitive, bright, unrelenting, and caring.”

Like so many of us, Gov @GavinNewsom is stunned to hear of the death of longtime @KCBSRadio fixture Barbara Taylor, and he's issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/pNjM4QIVRw — SovernNation (@SovernNation) October 27, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted a tribute on Twitter.

“Barbara covered City Hall with integrity, wit, and warmth for decades. She was dedicated to telling the story of the City she lived in and loved, and she was respected by all. She will be missed,” the post read.

Barbara covered City Hall with integrity, wit, and warmth for decades. She was dedicated to telling the story of the City she lived in and loved, and she was respected by all. She will be missed. https://t.co/20cNarr6n1 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 27, 2020

KPIX reporter Wilson Walker also posted about Taylor.

RIP to @KCBSRadio and San Francisco City Hall legend Barbara Taylor. I’ve missed seeing her around the building and the city in recent years. So many stories. — Wilson Walker (@WilsonKPIX) October 27, 2020

Taylor was 73 years old.