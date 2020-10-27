Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Trader Joe’s recalled some of its packaged fish because customers with wheat or milk allergies could become sick if they eat it.
The supplier of Trader Joe’s Gluten Free Battered Halibut says the product contains wheat and milk though it is not indicated on the label.
People with wheat and milk allergies can become sickened if they eat the fish.
“Please do not eat it,” said the company in a statement. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.
So far, there have been no reports of illness or allergic reactions.
