SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two patients and three workers at UCSF Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week and the hospital is working to determine the source of the infections and others who may have been exposed, the hospital said.

The outbreak was reported at UCSF’s Helen Diller Medical Center on Parnassus Avenue in San Francisco.

The two patients were sharing a room at the hospital and the three workers had been caring for them, the hospital said in a statement. The patients had tested negative for COVID-19 before being admitted; one of them unexpectedly tested positive on a routine discharge test, prompting a contact tracing investigation that identified the other cases, UCSF said.

The patients and workers have been isolated and work to identify others who may have been exposed or who have symptoms was ongoing.

“At this time, neither patient has symptoms of COVID-19 and the employees have only mild symptoms. There is currently no evidence of spread to additional patients or staff on this unit or others,” read a statement from UCSF. “We have notified the California and San Francisco departments of public health and are working with them to address this situation.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the cases prompted 28 other workers to be quarantined, and 15 other patients to be placed in “precautionary isolation.” So far, they have all tested negative, the Chronicle reported.