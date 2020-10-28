OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County health officials announced November 9 as the earliest date that middle and high schools can return to in-class instruction.

The county Public Health Department said individual schools and school districts wishing to resume in-class learning would need to compile a COVID-19 health and safety reopening plan before being allowed to reopen.

Middle and high schools (grades 7-12) must post their reopening plans to their school or school district website and submit them to the county Office of Education, which would share the plans with county health officials.

The decision on a reopening date rests with each school and district, and schools are not required to open, the health department said. Parents of school-aged children were urged to contact their schools directly regarding their plans.

On October 1, Alameda County announced elementary schools (transitional kindergarten to 6th grade) would be allowed to reopen for in-class instruction on or after October 13 under similar documenting requirements. To date, some 58 schools, the majority of them private schools, have either opened or submitted a planned reopening date.

Alameda County is currently in the state’s Orange tier indicating “moderate” COVID-19 risk level, which allows some indoor businesses and activities to open with modifications.

“Although cases are rising elsewhere in the United States, the sustained stability of local COVID-19 metrics in Alameda County and the surrounding Bay Area counties allows us to move to the next phase of school opening for in-person learning,” read a statement from county health department spokesperson Neetu Balram.

“The Public Health Department and the Health Care Services Agency are responsible for determining when it is safe to permit students and staff to return to in-person education in Alameda County,” said Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County Interim Health Officer in a prepared statement. “That does not mean all schools have the resources to be ready as soon as opening is permitted. Some schools will need more time and should open classrooms only when they and their school communities are prepared to do so.”

Moss added that if the county begins to see a sustained increase in case rates, currently allowed activities would be restricted once again.