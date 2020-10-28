ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda on Wednesday asked for the public’s help with an investigation into a carjacking and shooting that happened in broad daylight last week.

According to information released by the Alameda Police Department, last Thursday, October 22, at approximately 3:15 pm, a department employee was flagged down near the intersection of Grand Street and Clement Avenue by a male gunshot victim.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene. The victim told police that he had been robbed and carjacked before being shot while attempting to flee by the armed suspect. The suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Clement Avenue in a 2001 red Honda Accord Coupe with damage to the right front bumper.

Alameda police said that the vehicle was later recovered by Oakland police officers and a suspect was taken into custody for an unrelated crime. Alameda police are currently working with the victim and the District Attorney’s Office on a possible prosecution related to the crimes that occurred in Alameda.

Police are seeking information from the public about the sequence of events that happened on October 22 in the ongoing investigation of the incident.

The investigating officer believes the suspect possibly headed towards the Park Street Bridge. Police are asking for businesses and residents along the pictured path to check surveillance systems between 3:15 and 3:30 p.m. on October 22. If the above described vehicle is observed on surveillance video, individuals are asked to contact the investigating officer at 510-337-8538.