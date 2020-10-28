LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police have released photos and a sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a juvenile victim.
Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred on Benedict Lane in Los Gatos at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 18th.
The juvenile victim was walking north on Benedict Lane near Chirco Dr. when the assault occurred. The adult male suspect approached the victim from behind and sexually and physically assaulted the juvenile before he fled the immediate area.
The suspect was described as a white male adult, 25 to 35 years of age, 5’8” to 5’10”, with reddish hair pulled into a “bun” and a reddish colored beard.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, shorts, and hiking shoes, and left the area in a vehicle which was parked in a nearby parking lot.
Investigators said the vehicle was described as being a tan colored, early 2000’s, Mercedes Sprinter van.
The Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department is conducting further investigation of this incident and request anyone with information about this incident or investigative leads toward a suspect identification to please contact the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department at (408) 354-8600.
