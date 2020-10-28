REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old suspect was in custody and 2.5 pound of methamphetamine seized following a late Tuesday night police pursuit of speeding motorcyclist on the streets of Redwood City.
Investigators said Jose Juan Chavez has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and evading a peace officer.
The incident began at approximately 11:33 p.m. when Redwood City Street Crimes Suppression Team detectives attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle for a vehicle code violation on the area of Maple Street and Blomquist Street.
The rider of the motorcycle, later identified as Chavez, failed to yield and proceeded to the dead end of Maple Street, where he fell off the motorcycle while attempting to ride along a footpath.
Investigators said Chavez attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended. While attempting to flee, officers said, he was observed discarding a loaded firearm.
A search of Chavez revealed he was in possession of methamphetamine for sale with a gross weight of 2.5 lbs.
Anyone that may have additional information regarding this incident or the previous incident is encouraged to contact Redwood City Police Detective Sergeant Russ Felker at 650-780-7627 or the Redwood City Police Department’s Tip Line at 650-780-7107.
You must log in to post a comment.