FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Fairfield Police offered a $10,000-reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver in a fatal hit-and-run that killed an 81-year-old woman last week.
Officers found Fairfield resident Namie Stewart lying in the street on Cement Hill Road near Laurel Creek Park at about 11 p.m. last Thursday, Fairfield Police Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen said.
First responders determined she had been struck by a car that had left the scene.
Stewart was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
The case is being investigated as a felony hit and run, Jacobsen said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and request to speak with Sgt. Matt Thomas (707) 428-7524.
