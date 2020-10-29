SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The CEO of the business advocacy group Silicon Valley Organization was placed on administrative leave after the group published a racist campaign ad on its website.

It shows an image of a group of Black men on a street in what appears to be a riot in South Africa accompanied by a graphic reading “Do you really want to sign onto this?”

The campaign ad was part of an attack against San Jose City Council candidate Jake Tonkel, alleging he supports defunding the police.

After the ad was published, three board members resigned in protest over the image Wednesday and the organization placed CEO Matt Mahood on administrative leave. The ad has since been deleted.

Silicon Valley Organization said Wednesday the ad was unacceptable and issued an apology. “There is no excuse. The board of directors is moving quickly and effectively to understand how this could have occurred, and to ensure it never happens again.”

“A qualified third-party investigator has been engaged to conduct a top-down investigation to determine how and why such an image was posted,” said SVO Executive Vice President Madison Nguyen in a statement. “Their investigation will explore all levels of the organization starting with leadership and will include inherent cultural issues in the organization that might have contributed to this disgraceful post, along with recommendations for necessary changes.”

“Their whole point was to try and scare people with racist undertones and try to stoke that fear within our community. in order to manipulate the outcome of an election,” said Tonkel.

Tonkel’s opponent, SVO-backed incumbent Dev Davis, immediately denounced the ad and said she was donating the money she received from the group to the local NAACP.

“Our country is in a tumultuous time right now and unfortunately the tone from the federal government has seeped into local elections,” said Davis.

On Wednesday evening, a protest against SVO and the ad was held outside San Jose City Hall. Labor and civil rights groups planned a news conference Thursday to denounce SVO.