CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — For weeks now there has been an intense focus on mail-in ballots, drop boxes, signatures and ballot tracking. This weekend, the story is going to be in-person voting as polling places open across the Bay Area.

“It feels better,” said Renuka Kapoor in Walnut Creek. “I am doing something. I am participating, which is something I think people need to do. Sending it by mail, it just isn’t personal.”

For some, it is the simple satisfaction of doing it the old-fashioned way.

“I feel like that’s my right as an American, and it’s way more fulfilling to do it in person,” a voter named Janet said after casting her ballot in Lafayette.

For others, these voting centers are an opportunity to solve a problem.

“I had meant to vote by mail, but my husband and I moved about a week and a half ago,” explained Erin Lenahan. “The mail forwarding system doesn’t forward election mail, so my ballot went to my previous address.”

Whatever the reasons, the result was intermittent lines Friday.

“I waited for about 45 minutes I guess,” Kapoor said. “I expected a much longer line.”

Counties across the Bay Area will launch their regional voting sites on Saturday, with 100 polling places in Alameda County alone. If Friday is any indication, voters can expect to do some waiting.

“I do think more people will be off tomorrow and will be voting,” said Nancy Townsend. “So I think Saturday will be a busy day.”

“About an hour and 15 minutes or so,” Lenahan said. “It was pretty painless.”

No one in the lines KPIX 5 visited Friday was complaining. The voter enthusiasm already seen at the drop boxes is now materializing at the voting booths.

“The satisfaction, the personal satisfaction, that in this very important election I’m participating,” Kapoor says. “I’m taking the time out, I’m inconveniencing myself to do something that needs to be done.”