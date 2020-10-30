SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Sharon Hilliard, who has served as director of the embattled California Employment Development Department since her appointment in February, will retire at year-end, according to published reports.
The EDD has come under criticism for the slow distribution of unemployment benefits and fraudulent claims paid in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of California legislators have demanded that Hilliard resign.
Prior to her appointment as EDD director, Hilliard was the agency’s chief deputy director.
Fraud has been a concern at the agency for months as it was hit by an overwhelming number of claims after Gov. Newsom ordered most businesses to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The agency has processed 15.2 million claims since March or about four times the 3.8 million claims processed in 2010, the worst year of the Great Recession.
Will be updated.
