SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

VISIT: WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE

It’s one of the most talked-about haunted houses in America and over Halloween attracts many. It’s the spooky house in San Jose that Sarah Winchester built with stairs that go nowhere and walls that bar entry to rooms beyond. The eerie home is open for limited self-guided tours. There is also a virtual tour you may take online. This 100-year house that always brings the thrill of chills is a must stop around the year but especially this hallowed weekend. Book ahead.

winchestermysteryhouse.com

HALLOWEEN: HALF MOON BAY

Farmer John’s Pumpkin Farm in Half Moon Bay is the place to be for the whole family this Halloween. This gem of a spot along the coast, just half an hour from San Francisco, has been welcoming guests for many years and has been a family-run farm for five generations since 1918. Bring the fam for your holiday photo and check out the award-winning giant pumpkins that attract visitors from around the world and around the Bay every year. The farm will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 9 am – 5 pm.

farmerjohnspumpkins.com

MUST-SEE TV: BILLY PORTER PRIDE

Star of stage and screen Billy Porter narrates a four-part series about PRIDE in America. There’s one special episode on our LGBTQ brothers and sisters of color who paved the way for many from wartime to civil rights time to modern-day. It’s a compelling series now available on HBO MAX and paints a rainbow-colored picture – warts and all – of the LGBTQ fight for equality.

hbomax.com

COOK: FOR A CAUSE

Join rock-star Chefs Tanya Holland and Chef Dominique Crenn for a virtual cooking class “We Dine Together Home Edition” benefitting Beyond Differences. The demos, the final two in this eight-week series (11/11 & 11/18) help promote an end to isolation among our youth.

beyonddifferences.org

COOKING: WITH A MASTER CHEF

Join beloved Chef Hubert Keller with yours truly for a one-of-a-kind cooking demo for the holidays. The Top Chef judge and “Secrets of a Chef” host invites you into his home “virtually” for the Holidays. The class on November 6th at 6 pm features a french classic cocktail and french dish for the season. Proceeds from the class support 18 Reasons – a non-profit cooking school in SF’s Mission district. There will be an opportunity for a trip to Vegas for those who support.

18reasons.org/classes-events/2020-11-06/seasonal-favorites-hubert-keller

EAT HERE: 25 LUSK AL FRESCO ROOFTOP

Enjoy brunch or evening cocktails & bites are one of the coolest spots in San Francisco – 25 Lusk near the Caltrain station. Under the culinary maestro Chef Mathew Dolan, this popular spot just launched dinner service with an over the top tantalizing six-course tasting menu in the main dining room for a limited number of guests Wednesday to Saturday. Book quick this will sell out. Outdoors or indoors, 25 Lusk has the feel-goods, the good food and the killer cocktails & wine. Enjoy.

25lusk.com

FESTIVAL: EAT DRINK SF

Raise a glass and enjoy a tasty meal at your favorite restaurant as Eat Drink SF comes to a climax this Sunday. Produced by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association this 10 day festival of all things culinary was launched to get diners back to their fave eateries. Call ahead to make reservations at your fave spots.

ggra.org/calendar

MOVIE THEATRES: OPEN FOR BUSINESS

It’s showtime once again at many multiplexes and theatres around the Bay Area. Concessions are not up for grabs yet so bring your own candy supplies. Check your local theatre websites or call first before showing up. The drive-in is still a good alternative for those not ready to cosy up and watch movies indoors. West wind will boost your spirits with the culmination of 13 nights of frights.

westwinddi.com/locations/solano

FAMILY FUN: DISNEY FAMILY MUSEUM

The Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presidio, San Francisco is reopening Thursday, November 5, and welcomes one and all. The museum is a personal look at Disney through the eyes of the family. It includes personal collections from Walt Disney himself including original cartoon sketches and stories behind his cartoons. Visit the museum Thursday through Sunday from 10 am to 5:30 pm, with last gallery entry at 4:15 pm, and will be closed Monday through Wednesday for the rest of the year.

waltdisney.org/tix

COMING SOON: WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND

A whimsical garden of wonderful lights is coming soon to Golden Gate Park. The illuminated installation will run from Dec. 1 through Feb. 29 with a possible extension to June 1. The project is paid for through private donations to the Park Alliance’s Golden Gate Park 150 campaign. Peacock Meadow sits in the park’s east end between McLaren Lodge and the Conservatory of Flowers and across from the new pop-up Welcome Center on JFK Drive. The entwined installation creates a whimsical wonderland where visitors can explore paths and sit under a grove of three entwined sculptural trees while practicing social distancing.

sfrecpark.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=402

Have a spirited Halloween weekend. Remover to wind back the clock an hour Sunday night.

Stay safe, socially distance, wear a mask and VOTE!

Follow me on socials @liammayclem