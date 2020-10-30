OAKLAND (KPIX) – There was the clip-clop of hooves on asphalt Friday, as a group of voters trotted down the streets of Oakland and dropped off their ballots at the Alameda County Courthouse.
Their mission — “Ride Out to Vote” — a call to action led by black equestrian activist, Brianna noble.
Her aim is to inspire others to vote any way they can, even by horseback.
“Horses seem to inspire positivity in my community, so that’s what I’ve got,” says Noble. “I think we all have to do the best we can to do good, and I do good from a horse’s back so that’s what I’m going to do today.
In July, Noble garnered a lot of attention, riding her horse ‘Dapper Dan’ through Oakland during a Black Lives Matter demonstration and mobilizing hundreds of riders for BLM protests on horseback in Oakland, San Francisco and Marin.
Ride Out To Vote
Featuring: Brianna Noble, Bayann Alramihe, Maher Alramihe, Razan Alramihe, Brandyn Hartfield, Richard Humphrey, Dale Johnson, Johnny Lopez, Samar Hmeidan, Elizabeth Rice, Andie Sue Roth, and Albert “Randy” Harris.
