SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three men have been arrested in connection with a December 2019 shooting that killed a woman in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

On Dec. 19, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Ellis Street. At the scene, officers found the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Ronisha Cook, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Cook, a San Francisco resident, was taken to the hospital, but she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a vehicle had fled from the area, and officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description soon after, although no arrests were made at the time.

As investigators continued looking into the case, they were able to identify three suspects as Derrick Sessions, 28, Gary Owens, 39 and Robert Huntley, 31.

On Tuesday, officers served three warrants, two in San Francisco and one in Antioch, and were able to successfully arrest all three men on

suspicion of murder, among other offenses.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, while the case remains under investigation, only Owens and Huntley are being charged with

murder at this time. Both remain men remain in custody, according to jail records.